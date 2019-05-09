Home

Michele Helene (Bresset) Petermann


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michele Helene (Bresset) Petermann Obituary
Michele Helene Bresset Petermann, was born in Gravigny, France September 20, 1936, she passed away on April 25, 2019.
Her celebration of life will be held at The Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Seasons Hospice, 400 Veda Dr., Redwood Falls, MN, 56283, where she spent many of her retirement hours volunteering and where she spent her final hours.
Michele is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Petermann; son Eric (Renee) and grandchildren Colette, Andre and Dominique Petermann.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Sylvie: mother Andree DuBois; father Raymond Bresset; sister Josette and sister Claude.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 9 to May 16, 2019
