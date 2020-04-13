|
Miloyd J. "Buddy" Dolezal, 87, of Redwood Falls died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the RenVilla Health Center in Renville.
A Memorial Mass Service will be scheduled at a later date along with a full obituary.
Miloyd J. "Buddy" Dolezal, son of Wensel Henry and Emma Cecilia (Kodet) Dolezal, was born May 12, 1932 in Beaver Falls Township, Renville County.
He met his wife, Joann, while attending religious education classes at St. Mary's Church in Bechyn.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Joann, of 67 years; five children, (son) Ross and Peggy of Redwood Falls and their son Shawn (wife Sarah) and daughter Alanna (husband Jeff) Maddox; (daughter) Pat and Dave Rauenhorst of Olivia and their son Ryan (wife Miranda) and son Jake; (son) Randy and Eileen of Danube and their son Nick (wife Angela), with children Lauren, Mallory and Briggs, their daughter Erin (husband Brant) Walker with children Mike, Brayden and Brooke and their daughter Stephanie (husband Paul) Paasch; (daughter) Gail and Kurt Hendrickson of Raleigh, N.C. and their children Shyla, Crystal, and Matt; (daughter) Barb Dolezal of Alexandria and her daughter Amber and son Paul (fiancee Laura) Yager and sisters-in-law Valora Dolezal of California and Judy Dolezal of Cannon Falls.
Blessed be his memory.
