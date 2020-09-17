Miloyd J. "Buddy" Dolezal, 87, of Redwood Falls died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the RenVilla Health Center in Renville.
A Private Memorial Service officiated by Father Joseph Steinbeisser was recently held in honor of Buddy, who was the last surviving family member of 13 children.
Miloyd J. "Buddy" Dolezal, son of Wensel Henry and Emma Cecilia (Kodet) Dolezal, was born May 12, 1932 in Beaver Falls Township, Renville County.
He met his wife, Joann, while attending religious education classes at St. Mary's Church in Bechyn, and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2019. Over six decades, Buddy and Joann farmed, traveled, and raised five children – Ross, Pat, Randy, Gail and Barb – together.
Buddy loved his family. His wisdom and encouragement were invaluable to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all held a very special place in his heart.
Buddy loved the land. He started farming at an early age and continued to farm as long as he was physically able. Even then, his interest never waned, and he remained involved in farming as much as he could. Later in life, his eyes would light up whenever a visit to the farm was in order. Buddy loved so many animals. Raising cattle through all environmental elements, relaxing on the patio with his dog and cats, a pet squirrel or two or any animal that his children and grandchildren loved.
Buddy loved people. He especially enjoyed moving snow for those who needed his help. His expertise was invaluable when he became a founding director of Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. It's likely he didn't realize how many thousands of people benefitted from the jobs and businesses that were created as a result of the founding SMBSC.
Buddy loved his faith. He was instrumental in joining the leadership to relocate and build St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls, and anyone who knew him quickly learned to look for Buddy and Joann seated in the front, center rows of church on Sunday mornings.
Buddy loved life, and he valued and treasured his friends. He was always quick with a laugh, and the twinkle in his eyes was an invitation to get to know him – and he was known by many. Through his lifelong friendships, he enjoyed playing cards and experiencing life's adventures with those who were close to him.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Joann, of 67 years; five children, (son) Ross and Peggy of Redwood Falls and their son Shawn (wife Sarah) and (daughter) Alanna (husband Jeff) Maddox; (daughter) Pat and Dave Rauenhorst of Olivia and their son Ryan (wife Miranda) and son Jake; (son) Randy and Eileen of Danube and their son Nick (wife Angela), with children Lauren, Mallory and Briggs, their daughter Erin (husband Brant) Walker with children Mike, Brayden, and Brooke and their daughter Stephanie (husband Paul) Paasch; (daughter) Gail and Kurt Hendrickson of Raleigh, N.C. and their children Shyla, Crystal, and Matt; (daughter) Barb Dolezal of Alexandria and her daughter Amber and son Paul (fiancee Laura) Yager and sister-in-law Valora Dolezal of California.
Buddy is preceded in death by his nine brothers: Alois, Edward, Wencel "Leo", Leonard, Joseph, Harry, Frank, Charles and John, and his three sisters: Magdeline, Mary and Rose.
Blessed be his memory.