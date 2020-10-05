Muriel Katherine Moon, 102, of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020 at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls.

Muriel was born March 22, 1918 in Seaforth, the only child of John and Amelia Roth. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1937. She went on to attend Mankato State Teachers College, graduating in 1939. Following World War II, she received her Master's Degree from the same program.

Beginning in 1940 she started teaching in Milaca. Shortly after, she married Robert (Bob) Moon, and they moved to Los Angeles, Calif. Following Bob's discharge from the U.S. Navy, the family returned to Minnesota. Muriel continued to teach elementary students at the District 10 County School, located north of Belview. Over the next few decades, the beloved Mrs. Moon taught grades 4, 5, and 6 at schools in North Redwood, Delhi and Belview. Mrs. Moon's students remember her wit, humor, caring nature and encouragement for the love of learning. After nearly 40 years of teaching, she retired in 1980 along with Bob. In 2018, just after her 100th birthday, Muriel was inducted in the Redwood Area Schools Hall of Fame.

On retirement, Muriel and Bob lived a life of adventure. Traveling was a favorite of the family, visiting all parts of the U.S. to camp and fish. Muriel was a certified airplane pilot and also enjoyed driving snowmobiles in the winter and taking the motorcycles to Sturgis motorcycle rallies. Her love of all animals, and especially dogs, was lifelong. She also loved chocolate, especially chocolate-covered cherries, and was well known for her homemade fudge. She, Bob and friends played together in their band "The Moon-Liters", performing for parades, nursing homes, parties, friends and family.

Muriel is preceded in death by her husband Bob and daughter-in-law Sandra.

She is survived by her son John; two grandsons Todd (Tammy) and Duane (Theodora); four great-grandchildren Jenna, Peter, Hudson and Dawson and "adopted son" Robert Hopman.

