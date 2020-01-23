|
Funeral services for Murl Kuehn, 77, of rural Echo, were held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Echo Alliance Church.
Murl was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Then, at home, in the presence of his family, Murl slipped peacefully away to Jesus at 11:07 p.m. January 17, 2020.
Murl is survived by Lynn, his wife of 58 years; children: Janelle (Bob) Goblirsch of Redwood Falls, Aaron (Chas) Kuehn of Echo, Jen (Chad) Revier of Sunburg and Pat (Kari) Kuehn of Clarkfield; grandchildren: Brandon, Mindy, Jamie and Gina Goblirsch, Tanisha (Kris) Selbrade, Taneka (Joe) Richmond, Dominic Thomas, Emma, Ava, Rya and Madi Revier, Braden Mead and Aaden, Hayden and Bentley Kuehn; great-grandchildren: Kris, Jr., Kennedy and Kallie Selbrade; brothers: Marlin (Mary) Kuehn of Youngsville, N.C. and Marvin (Vicky) Kuehn of Redwood Falls; sisters, Elaine Schlenner of Woodbury, Mavis Byers of Austin, Marlice (Gary) Halvorson of Lewisville, N.C. and Marlene (Dennis) Ryks of Renville; brother- and sisters-in-law, Dave and Dianne Hughes of Hugo and Susan Hughes of Georgetown, Texas; many Kuehn and Rohde cousins and innumerable friends from throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gustav and Mildred; brother: Melvin; parents-in-law: Leland and Helen (Moody/Daby) Hughes; niece: Lori Kuehn Willi-ams; nephews: Joey Kuehn and Jay Hughes and brothers-in-law: Don Schlenner, Don Byers and Brent Hughes.
Arrangements are by Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020