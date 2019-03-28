|
Myron "Mike" Weelborg, 85, of Redwood Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Carris Health - Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Myron "Mike" Weelborg was born January 18, 1934 to Ludwig and Edith Weelborg in Hazel, S.D. Mike and his family, which included his two older brothers and an older sister lived on their family farm where they raised grain and livestock. Mike attended Hazel High School and graduated in 1952. He moved to the Twin Cities and attended Dunwoody Institute and later worked at Honeywell as a tool and die maker.
When drafted into the Army, Mike was stationed in Weatherford, Texas; there he met Janis Sue Weelborg at the local USO. They were married within a year, and then Mike was deployed with the Army Corps of Engineers to Korea. Upon returning from Korea, Mike and Sue moved to Blaine where Mike was employed with United States Post Office and then eventually establishing a career in the grain business.
They moved to Morgan in 1965 where Mike became general manager of the Morgan Farmers Elevator. During his 44 year career, Mike was an innovator in the grain business developing opportunities for the growing cooperative. Mike said "when it comes to ideas, you always need to be first, second never worked."
Over the decades Harvest Land evolved. Mike loved his business and was very proud of the employees he partnered with and the patrons they served to build a lasting legacy. Later in his career Mike continued his passion for starting and building other businesses. He was also an avid sportsman and an expert marksman.
Mike had a passion for vehicles, motorcycles and snowmobiles. He enjoyed spending summers with his family at their lake cabin.
Mike loved his family and was their greatest advocate and took pride in their successes. He also adored his seven grandchildren and was a constant presence throughout their lives. They could count on him being the first one to any event, beaming with pride. "Bapa" was the grandchildren's biggest fan.
Mike was a mentor, leader and visionary who never aspired to be in the spotlight. He believed that 'there were no limits to what could be accomplished if you didn't care who got the credit.' Mike wanted to be remembered as someone who was a team player who always tried to help people succeed. He wanted to leave the world a better place than he found it, and he did. We all benefited by knowing him.
Mike is survived by his sons: Brad of Mankato, Bart (Ruthann) of St. Peter and Brett (Sue) of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Ashely (Preston) Preuss, Nicole (Phil) Bryan, Kyle Weelborg, McKenzie Weelborg, Natalie Weelborg, Rachel Weelborg and Sophia Weelborg; great-grandchildren: Barrett and Freya Preuss and Jake Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue, brothers Don and Lowell and his sister Lorraine.
