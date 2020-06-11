Myrtha Katrine Christensen, 104, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg, Strasburg, Va.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Va.
Mrs. Christensen was born May 11, 1916 in Benson. Her parents were John M. and Karen Marie (Jensen) Knudsen. When she was a small child the family moved to the Morgan area where Myrtha graduated from Morgan High School in 1935.
After graduating she moved to Chicago where she met her future husband.
On June 16, 1936 Myrtha was united in marriage to Einar John Christensen at Bethany Lutheran Church in rural Morgan. The couple settled in Chicago and lived there for 14 years before Einar's health required family to move to Belview.
Myrtha was a member of the Belview Civic Club, the Parkview Auxiliary, active in the Belview Senior Citizens, and served on the Belview Improvement Civic Board. She was a volunteer for Redwood Falls Hospice. Myrtha was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the E.L.C.W.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Vold and her husband, Rev. Noel Vold of Stephenson, Va.; four grandchildren, Dr. Steven Vold and his wife, Arianna, of Fayetteville, Ark., John Vold of Japan, Julie Stephenson and her husband, Gavin, of Windermere, Fla. and Heidi Mondesir and her husband, Grafton, of Winter Garden, Fla. and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Einar on June 2, 1978 and her brother, Harry Knudsen.
