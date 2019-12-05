|
|
Myrtle E. Bigger, 82, of Redwood Falls passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Carris Hospital, Redwood Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, from 4 until 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue Saturday, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Morton City Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Myrtle Bigger, the daughter of Martin and Anna (Stoltz) Nissen, was born October 17, 1937 in Drake, N.D. She was raised in Drake. She graduated from Drake High School in 1955.
Myrtle met the love of her life, Elden Bigger, on New Year's Day in Spencer, Iowa, she was working in a bank. They were married at the First Methodist Church in Ruthven, Iowa, April 12, 1957.
She and Elden moved to Des Moines, Iowa, before moving to Redwood Falls in 1975, where they raised their family. They then moved in 1989 to Farmington, N.M., where they operated a motel. They then moved back to Redwood Falls and worked at Jackpot Junction until retirement.
Myrtle was a loving wife and a wonderful mother. She loved to spend time with family and friends. As a kid she loved to torture her older sisters, mostly Vi. She thrived at playing cards, she enjoyed setting puzzles and reading romance novels. Most of all she loved her coffee and friends.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Sandra (Gary) Straumann of Redwood Falls, Sue Alsum of Bayfield, Colo., Shelly (Jerry Woodson) Lemcke of Svea and Steve (Tanya) Bigger of Morgan. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Selma Keller of Fargo, N.D., Viola Hurley of Curlew, Iowa, Sharen Duval of Colorado Springs, Colo. and sister in law, Betty Nissen of Minot, N.D.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Anna Nissen, her husband, Elden, brother, Myron Nissen and sisters, Bev Nissen and June Green.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019