Nancy Robbins, 78, of Redwood Falls passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. this morning at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church of Redwood Falls, with burial to follow at the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public gathering following the burial.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Nancy Lee Robbins was born July 4, 1941, to Aaron and Lila (Fogel) Garman in Morton. She grew up in both Vesta and Morton, graduating from Morton High School.
Nancy married Eldrich Robbins April 16, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church in Morton. They made their home in Redwood Falls, where they raised their four wonderful children. After the children had grown and moved on, Nancy worked for Control Data for 23 years retiring at age 62. Nancy was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church of Redwood Falls. She loved to bake and cook. She especially loved to celebrate birthdays with her family; she would make them very special. Nancy loved to decorate and shop at craft sales and flea markets. Her children said she was the Nik-Nak Queen. She also had a beautiful angel collection.
Nancy enjoyed eating fish, although she didn't like to catch the fish, it is Eldrich's fun.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Eldrich of Redwood Falls; children, Lori (Mike) Gewerth of Alexandria, Greg (Terri) Robbins of Hutchinson, Shelly (Steve) Hindermann of Redwood Falls and David (Shanna) Robbins of Bismarck, N.D. Nancy also has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She is survived by her brother, Loran (Helen) Garman of Redwood Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Lila Garman; grandson, Ryan Robbins; two sisters, Phyllis Enstad and Karen Kay Garman.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.