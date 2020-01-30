|
Neoma Peterson, 85, of Gary, S.D. passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Divine Providence Nursing Home in Ivanhoe.
Funeral Services are pending at this time. The Houseman Funeral Home of Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.
Neoma Ruth Peterson was born in rural Becker County October 7, 1934. She was the first of eight children born to Clifford and Agnes Elijah. She attended school in Frazee and Detroit Lakes. After graduating she was employed by NW Bell as a telephone operator and did this for more than five years. One Sunday, when it was very boring at the telephone switchboard, she made an unusual long-distance call. She went around the world, and it ended when she took her own telephone call. Most likely there were many telephone operators listening in to see if she could do it. She also worked the telephone switchboard in Redwood Falls but was phased out when the phone service went to dial phones.
Neoma and David Peterson were united in marriage in Detroit Lakes May 18, 1957. This marriage was blessed with two daughters: Rae (Paul) Fischer of Redwood Falls and Holly (Brian) Gunderson of Watertown, S.D. and Lake Cochrane, S.D.; one granddaughter, Veronica Fischer (Joseph Mallot) of Las Vegas, Nev. Because of David's work locations the family lived in Detroit Lakes, Aitkin, Northfield, Redwood Falls and Marshall, all in Minnesota. After retirement David and Neoma moved to Lake Cochrane, S.D. and with help of son-in-law Brian they built a log home on that lake where they lived for 23 years.
Neoma was very active in Eastern Star and held high positions in that organization. She was very active in church(es). She did the communion preparation duties, taught Sunday School and many other duties that were asked of her.
Preceeding her in death was her mother and father and brothers, Alan and Roger.
