Nora M. Kempfert, 94, of Maple Plain, formerly of Clements, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Clements. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4 from 12-1 p.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Nora M. Kempfert, the daughter of Jens and Carrie (Jensen) Gammelgaard, was born September 22, 1924 in Ruthton. She graduated from Wabasso High School in 1942 and then Mankato State Teachers College. Nora taught in rural schools for two years.
Nora married Donald 'Don' Kempfert at Bethany Lutheran Church near Gilfillan, rural Morgan, June 29, 1947. They farmed near Clements until retiring in 1987. While on the farm, she raised seven children, worked part-time at Montgomery Wards and taught Sunday school. Nora was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and is a current member of Christ's Victory Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Nora's passion was painting, especially wildlife and biblical scenes. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and traveling with Don. She loved having her grandchildren visit her and Don at the farm.
Nora is survived by her children: sons – Ken (Jean) of Belleville, Wis.; Dale (Brooke) of Suffolk, Va.; Wayne (Linda) of Loretto; daughter Joyce Badders of New Symrna Beach, Fla.; sons – Lyle of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; Curt (Sonja) of Anoka and Noel (Sheryl) of Prior Lake; siblings – Arnie Gammelgaard of Osseo, Ellen Schweim of Mankato and Agnes (Peter) Schue of Gaylord. Nora is further survived by 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Nora is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, six siblings and two grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 2 to May 9, 2019