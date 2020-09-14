It is with great sadness her family announces Norma's passing Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 75. She had a big heart and touched many lives – especially her loving husband, Steve; son Ken (Cara) Sultany and daughter Stephanie Taylor (Robbie Coulter); her undying love and affection for her two grandsons, Andrew Sultany and Jack Taylor; her sister Beth (Terry) Ryan and brothers Aaron (Kathy) Hagen, David (Mary) Hagen, Donald (Nancy) Hagen and numerous nephews, nieces, her extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Walter Hagen, older brother Ronald and her sisters Barb and Sara, and a niece Annie Hagen.
Norma grew up on a farm in rural southwest Minnesota and graduated from Belview High School in 1962. After high school, she lived in Minneapolis and was employed at the BioMedical Library on the university campus where she met her husband. Norma and Steve began their life journey as friends for 55 years and their marriage of 53 years celebrated each year July 8.
Together they made their homes in northern California, where son Ken was born, then on to Utah where daughter Stephanie was born.
The Sultany Family settled in Escondido, Calif. but also enjoyed living in Belgium and Tucson, Ariz. where Steve had work opportunities. Norma and Steve were a good team and worked together to provide a loving home, wherever they lived.
Norma organized and gave her time to support and attend her children's school and church activities. She was a leader of her daughter's Brownies and Girl Scouts and loved being part of her family's activities and celebrations. After raising her children, Norma attended Palomar College where she completed her Associate's Degree. Like other goals Norma set, she diligently tackled all the work, and her graduation day was an exciting event as she celebrated her accomplishment with her extended family.
Caring for others, especially seniors, came natural to Norma. Her compassionate spirit was a true gift she shared with the residents at Casa de las Campanas, in Escondido, and other retirement communities. While living in Tucson, she continued providing support to seniors, while starting her own Activities company.
The residents loved her sweet smile, her kindness and her caring touch.
Her gift of loving unconditionally, caring for those who had less or were alone and her ability to serve others with an amazing spirit and a wonderful sense of humor was a gift Norma carried throughout her life.
The family has many fond memories of Norma's puzzles, card games, word games and her competitiveness in any gaming endeavors. She always prepared abundant home cooked meals at all family celebrations.
During the last 10 years, her favorite past time has been shopping for her grandkids with caring gifts.
She will be going "back home" to Minnesota and be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends.
In place of flowers, the family would suggest contributions towards Macular Degeneration Research
