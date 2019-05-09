|
Norma R. Andersen, 88, of Redwood Falls, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Season's Hospice House in Redwood Falls. Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in New Ulm. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Norma Rose Andersen, the daughter of Norman A. and Florence (Wartha) Andersen, was born July 6, 1930 in New Ulm. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and New Ulm Public School.
After graduating from high school Norma attended Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing graduating as a registered nurse in 1951.
She worked as a nurse for 40 years for many medical facilities, such as Union Hospital in New Ulm 1951-1953, Redwood Falls Hospital 1953-1954 and 1958-1964, Cairns Clinic 1954-1958, Redwood Medical Center 1964-1991. She spent 1992-2010 as a clerk in the Redwood Falls Walmart.
Norma was an active member at St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Redwood Falls where she was active in CCW. Some of her favorite activities were gardening, reading, needlework, bird watching, music, visiting with friends and family, volunteering at Garnette Gardens and summer vacations at the lake.
Norma is survived by her sisters, Mrs. LaDonna Rodock of Falls Church, Va. and Helen Pagel of New Ulm; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in by her parents and brothers-in-law, John Rodock and Delbert Pagel.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 9 to May 16, 2019