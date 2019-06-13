|
Orlando P Meyer, 93, of Lamberton died on June 11, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton and will continue Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield.
Service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The clergy will be Pastor David G. Fretham. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 13 to June 17, 2019
