Orlando "Lindy" P Meyer, 93, of Lamberton died June 11, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
Service was held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield Saturday, June 15, 2019.
The clergy was Pastor David G. Fretham. Interment was at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield.
Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Orlando "Lindy" Paul Meyer was born December 1, 1925, in Moltke Township in Sibley County, son of Paul W. and Rebecca (Melhop) Meyer. He attended St. Peter's School in Moltke Township outside Gibbon.
He was drafted and served in the U.S. Navy until the end of WWII.
Following five years of working on wheat and cattle ranches in Montana, he moved back to Minnesota and married Eleanor Wojahn June 25, 1955, in Windom.
The couple made their home in Sleepy Eye, moved to Montevideo for a short time before moving to Clarkfield for a few years. They then bought a farm outside Sanborn where they lived for many years raising their children. He drove steel roller for McLaughlin & Schultz for many years. He retired from both road construction and farming in 1988.
Orlando and Eleanor moved to Lamberton in 2005.
Orlando enjoyed fishing, hunting, quick conversation, drinking coffee, spending time with friends and family, playing cards, and in post-retirement he enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include his children Gary (Lori) Meyer of Montevideo, Glen Meyer of St. Paul and Julie Meyer and partner Bennett Parsons of Minneapolis; his grandchildren Drew Meyer and partner Rachael Barker of Bloomington, Preston Meyer of Nicollet and step-grandson Brandon (Bea) Cobb of Montevideo; his sisters Marilyn Kiecker of Fairfax and Yvonne (Virgil) Swanson of Madison and in-laws Gloria Meyer of New Ulm, Vera Meyer of Hutchinson, Melvin (Romelle) Wojahn of Windom, JoAnn Wojahn of Little Canada, Orville (Janice) Wojahn of Windom, Carolyn (Wes) Strausser of Welcome and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor (2006), parents Rebecca and Paul, siblings Eleanora (Joe Hinz and Bob) Johnson, Melvin (Marvel) Meyer, Raymond (Evelyn) Meyer, Minnie (Reuben) Fenske, Harold (Gladys) Meyer, Warren (Ruth and Lucille) Meyer, Don Kiecker, Roger Meyer, Ernest Wojahn, Robert (Sheri) Wojahn and Wilbur (Sandy) Wojahn.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 17 to June 24, 2019