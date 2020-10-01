1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" (Johnson) Baumann
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" A. Baumann, 65, of Redwood Falls passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a short illness. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date to honor her wishes.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Patricia was born February 16, 1955 to Robert M. and Kathleen L. (Lauters) Johnson in Redwood Falls. She attended school and graduated from Redwood Falls High School.
On November 29, 1975 she married the love of her life, Russ Baumann. Together they raised a son. Patricia was a social worker for Redwood County for 40 years, she retired in 2018. Patricia was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. She loved flowers, camping and her pet kitties, spending time with family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Russ of Redwood Falls; son, Dusty of St. Cloud; brother David (Jean) Johnson of Webster, S.D.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are preferred to Redwood Area Animal Shelter or Redwood Area Food Shelf.
Blessed be her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved