Patricia "Pat" A. Baumann, 65, of Redwood Falls passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a short illness. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date to honor her wishes.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Patricia was born February 16, 1955 to Robert M. and Kathleen L. (Lauters) Johnson in Redwood Falls. She attended school and graduated from Redwood Falls High School.
On November 29, 1975 she married the love of her life, Russ Baumann. Together they raised a son. Patricia was a social worker for Redwood County for 40 years, she retired in 2018. Patricia was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. She loved flowers, camping and her pet kitties, spending time with family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Russ of Redwood Falls; son, Dusty of St. Cloud; brother David (Jean) Johnson of Webster, S.D.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are preferred to Redwood Area Animal Shelter or Redwood Area Food Shelf.
Blessed be her memory.