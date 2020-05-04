|
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a private family funeral service for Patricia "Pat" Potter, 72, of Vesta, will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta. The service will be live streamed on St. John's Facebook page. Online condolences are encouraged and can be left at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com. A private family interment will take place following the service at the Vesta cemetery.
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Schrader) Potter was born December 3, 1947, in Ewington Township to Pat and Hazel Schrader. Pat grew up in Windom. She was a member of the Vesta Legion Auxiliary. Pat enjoyed camping and traveling with her beloved partner, Burt Mock. The couple traveled around the country for 10 years, putting almost 46,000 miles on their vehicle. Pat also loved gardening, especially tending to her flowers; her favorites were red canna lilies.
Pat died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home in rural Vesta.
She is survived by her loving partner of 32 years, Burt Mock; son David Potter; grandsons Ryan and Kyle Potter; brothers Glen "Swede", Larry and Alan Schrader; relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Pat and Hazel Schrader, son Darin Potter and sister Barb DeFries.
Arrangements are with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2020