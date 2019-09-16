|
Patricia "Pat" Goblirsch, 77, of Wabasso, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., with prayer and rosary service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday at the church, from 10-11 a.m.
The family requests memorials be directed to St. Anne's School in Wabasso.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019