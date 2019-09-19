|
Patricia "Pat" Goblirsch, 77, of Wabasso, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the New Ulm Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Pat, the daughter of Henry and Evelyn (Wilfahrt) Brown, was born February 6, 1942 in New Ulm where she grew up and graduated from Cathedral High School.
Pat married Arnie Goblirsch at Holy Trinity Cathedral in New Ulm on August 6, 1962. They moved to Wabasso and raised their family.
She worked as a cook at St. Anne's Catholic School and later at the Wabasso Public School. She spent more than 40 years doing what she loved; feeding kids and making them smile. During this time Pat baked many cakes and treats for celebrations and events in the community. Her mocha bars were especially loved. After retirement she volunteered at St. Anne's Catholic School baking projects with students in a program called "Food Art With Pat".
Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchild. She loved antiquing, flea markets, auction sales and collecting beautiful things. She was a kind and giving person, always ready to reach out a helping hand.
Pat is survived by her husband, Arnie, of 57 years; children, Jacque (Mike) Windschitl of Sartell, Chris (special friend – Marsha) Goblirsch of Glyndon, Mary (Nils) Erickson of Lansing, Kansas, Michael Goblirsch of Frederic, Wis. and David (Louise) Goblirsch of Hudson, Wis. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers and one sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Evelyn Brown, one brother and two sisters.
God welcomed Pat home September 11, 2019 to rest in arms of Jesus.
The family requests memorials be directed to St. Anne's School in Wabasso or The Redwood Area Hospital Foundation/Cancer Care.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019