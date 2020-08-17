Patricia Joy Potzler, 83, of Mankato, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living in Mankato. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Mankato. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 2:45 p.m. at the Olivia Cemetery in Olivia. Please share a memory of Pat with her family at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Pat was born December 18, 1936 in New Ulm to Lloyd and Agnes (Neitzel) Potzler. She graduated from Olivia High School in 1954 and earned a BS in education from Minnesota State University in 1958.
Pat was a home economics and Family and Consumer Science teacher in Granite Falls, Albert Lea and Mankato. She taught in Mankato Area Schools for 36 years, including Lincoln Junior High School, East and West High Schools and Dakota Meadows Middle School. After teaching on the first faculty of Dakota Meadows Middle School, Pat retired from Dakota Meadows in 2002.
Pat was known for her favorite project of "Big Foot" pillows, and junior high boys and girls were proud enough to take them to college with them. She also enjoyed teaming with other faculty and creating new curriculum.
She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Mankato and sang in Senior Choir, Treble Choir, and WELS Choral which sang in area community churches. Pat joined Minnesota Valley Sweet Adeline's Chorus May 19, 1979 and was an active member for 37 years. She proudly received the Sweet Adeline of the Year award in 1986 and was the Public Relations Chairman for the region in 1988.
Pat served on the Region 6 Sweet Adeline's Administrative Faculty and visited several choruses in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota. She traveled widely to the International conventions and represented the region on the Regional board of directors. She was the Public Relations Chairman for the region in 1988. In addition, she served as Administrative Faculty (1987-2001), Board of Directors (1988-99), Regional Measures Newsletter Editor (1990-92), Board of Directors Secretary (1993-95), Regional Management Team and Team Coordinator (2001). She was Show Chairman and a longtime Costume Chairman who designed, sewed and purchased award-winning costumes for the chorus. She also sang the lead part of barbershop harmony with accuracy and clear tone.
She loved traveling the world and taking trips to Germany, Greece, the Samoas, Tahiti, Mexico and going many times to her siblings' cabin in Canada as well as driving to Alaska twice. Pat was also well-known for her creativity, wit and sense of humor. When Pat's nephews, Dan and David, visited her parent's farm fun times erupted. Aunt Pat helped them with many activities including high speed go carting, pilling grandpa's sheep, building tree houses and playing many card and board games.
Pat is survived by her sister, Lois (Robert) Hagan of Walker; brother, Lee (Kasey) Potzler of Washington; nephews, Dan (Lisa) Hagan and David (Christy) Hagan and many great-nephews and great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Agnes Potzler.