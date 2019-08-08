Home

Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Paul D. Driscoll Obituary
Paul D. Driscoll, 59, of Redwood Falls, died unexpectedly at his home March 26, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 from Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in Redwood Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 12 until 1 p.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019
