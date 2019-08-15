|
Paul H. Duckstad, 84, of Redwood Falls passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Memorial service was held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church of Redwood Falls with burial at a later date.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Paul Holbert Duckstad, the son of Norman and Mary Jo (Holbert) Duckstad, was born May 30, 1935, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He lived by Beaver Creek, moving to Belgrade, then to Renville and to Princeton where he graduated high school. Paul was involved with sports in high school such as football, track, baseball and basketball. He continued his education at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, to become a teacher.
On August 3, 1957, he was united in marriage to Marita Reque at First Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Paul and Marita started their married life in Franklin where he taught from 1957-58. They then moved to Redwood Falls, where he taught from 1958-91.
During his career he coached football and baseball. He also refereed many baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball games. He refereed at the highest level, Minnesota state basketball games. During the summer months he was a crop adjuster for Great American Insurance, for 45 years and several other companies, finally retiring at age 80 from crop adjusting.
Paul was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He loved gardening, fishing and hunting. Paul was a member of the hunting and fishing Neogahbow Club. He enjoyed card games as well.
Paul is survived by his children; Robert Duckstad of San Diego, Calif., Laura Duckstad of Minneapolis, Susan (Todd) Tholkes of Redwood Falls and James (Brandon Blair) Duckstad of Santa Monica, Calif. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Kelsey Duckstad, Sarah Duckstad, Rebekkah Duckstad, Nicole Duckstad, Morgan (Brennan) Hagert, Madison Tholkes and Hunter Tholkes; siblings; Anna Jean Flatten of Edina, Norma Jo O'Connor of Cold Springs and Jon (Coco) Duckstad of Eden Prairie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marita in 2011.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019