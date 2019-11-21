|
|
Phyllis Evelyn Dahmes Posz, 96, of Sanborn died November 15, 2019, at Eucumen Pathstone Living Center in Mankato.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield and will continue Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sanborn.
Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Sanborn Friday at 1 pm.
The clergy will be Pastor Kirk Doering. Interment will be at the Sanborn City Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Phyllis E. Posz (PEP) was born January 26, 1923 at the family home in rural Clements, the daughter of Otto and Hilda (Steinhaus) Dahmes. She graduated high school from Wabasso Public School. Phyllis attended college at Western Union College in LeMars, Iowa and received a teaching certificate in 1943. She continued her education at Mankato State University and received her degree in elementary education in 1968.
Her teaching experience included public schools in southern Minnesota where she was an elementary teacher in the Delhi, Fulda, Round Lake, Sanborn and Springfield Public School Districts.
Phyllis taught for 35 years.
After her retirement, Phyllis volunteered for many organizations throughout Redwood County, as well as serving on mission trips to Jamaica, Alaska, Maine, Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia. She was a part of the American Legion Auxiliary, Linger Longer Club, won a hole-in-one at the Sanborn Golf Club and was awarded a Redwood County volunteer of the year. She loved to entertain family and friends at the house and was always willing to make her special "potato salad" for any and all events. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, watching the Twins and her grandchildren and great-grandchild participating in sports or performances.
Phyllis and Kenneth Posz were married September 2, 1950 in New Avon Salem Church, New Avon Township, Redwood County. She lived and raised her family with Ken in Sanborn and later in Mankato.
Phyllis was an active member of the Sanborn United Methodist Church, serving as a church organist for many years.
She was also active in many committees within the local church and represented the Sanborn UM Church at the annual United Methodist Conferences.
Phyllis is survived by her five children – Thomas (Eunice Moyer) Posz, Patricia (Gary) Roiger, Peggy (Glenn) Morris, Mary (Jeff) Shaner and Richard (Cary) Posz; 15 grandchildren – Matt, Julia, Nathan, Alicia, Nick, Amber, Neil, Ashley, Abbi, Marguerite, Karie, Kelly, Alexys, Courtney and Jordyn, 23 great-grandchildren, and brother, Verlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, parents, Otto and Hilda Dahmes-Beran, brothers: Oliver, Orville, Virgil, LaVerne, Vilo, Arvin and sister, Darlene.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019