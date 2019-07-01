Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Woelfel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Marie Woelfel

Send Flowers
Rachel Marie Woelfel Obituary
Rachel Marie Woelfel, 82, of Olivia died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be held at the Church of Sacred Heart in Franklin from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. following visitation. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Birch Coulee Township, rural Franklin.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 1 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.