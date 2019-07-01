|
Rachel Marie Woelfel, 82, of Olivia died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be held at the Church of Sacred Heart in Franklin from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. following visitation. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Birch Coulee Township, rural Franklin.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
Blessed be her memory.
