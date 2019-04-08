|
|
Ramona Willcox, 82, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Belview, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church or the MS Society. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ramona Willcox was born February 15, 1937 to John and Irene (Hoppenrath) Seime in Belview.
She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Belview. Ramona graduated from Belview High School.
On August 13, 1966, she married William Willcox at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. The couple made their home in Redwood Falls, and Ramona devoted her life to raising their children.
Ramona will be remembered by wearing fancy hats in church and her special view on life. She was member of St. John Lutheran Church, the MS Society and the Red Hats of Belview. Ramona was very active in the church in many capacities and was always willing to serve. She enjoyed going to auctions and antique stores. Ramona loved her grandchildren and enjoyed keeping up with their activities.
Ramona is survived by her husband Bill; children: Tamara (Scott) Evink, Michael Willcox, Warren (Julie) Willcox and Tracy (Michael Garberich) Prokosch; grandchildren: Matthew and Noah Evink, Madeline, Allison and Clara Beth Willcox, Mason Willcox, Nicholas, Owen and Zachary Prokosch; sisters: Norma (Charles) Robinson, Valerie Seime and Kari Seime and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dale and Karl Seime and son-in-law Christapher Prokosch.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019