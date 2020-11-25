1/1
Ray Rasmussen
1944 - 2020
Ray Rasmussen, 76, of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ray will be interred at Spearfish Canyon in South Dakota at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ray Rasmussen was born June 1, 1944 to Lyle and Doris (Miller) Rasmussen in Marshall, Minnesota. He was baptized in Garvin and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop.
After attending school, Ray served in the U.S. Marines in California and Japan from 1960 to 1964.
On August 21, 1966 Ray married the love of his life Linda Blom at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Together the couple made their home in Delhi from 1968 to 1998. In 1998, the couple moved into Redwood Falls, where they resided since.
Ray worked for Royal Construction and helped construct Reede Gray Elementary School. He also had a scrap metal business and drove over the road trucking from California to New York.
From 1979 to 2008, he was employed by Southern Minnesota Construction out of Mankato. Ray loved taking daily rides through the park with his dog. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, motorcycle trips to Sturgis, and having morning coffee with the boys. He loved traveling, especially his trips to Daytona Beach, Texas and Mardi Gras.
Ray is survived by wife Linda of 54 years; children: Mike (Tracy) Rasmussen of Redwood Falls and Lezlie (Ken) Janczak of Panama City, FL; grandchildren: Brianna (Jeff), Marissa (Mel) & Jordan Rasmussen, Ashley (Karey) Golden and Katie Janczak; great grandchildren: Cayden Sanchez, Willow Berry and Karley Golden; and siblings: Suzanne Ruchti of Willmar, Bob (Shirley) Rasmussen of Apple Valley, Tammy (Glenn) Hiese of Moose Lake and Scott (Jackie) Rasmussen of Avon. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle & Doris, mothers-in-law Florence Blom and Frances Blom, and infant sister Carol.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2020.
