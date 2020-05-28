|
|
Rena Adeline Ose, 76, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Ose Mountain, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis due to complications from heart surgery.
According to Rena's wishes, no services will be held. Her ashes will be scattered on Ose Mountain in Alaska.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rena is survived by her husband Duane of Redwood Falls; children: Charles (Carolyn) Agro and John Agro (Markie) both of Canada; granddaughters Cara Agro and Rebecca (Christopher) Mirassol; great-grandson Dominic Marassol and siblings: Raoul (Sylvia) Daigle, Real (Lyne) Daigle, Richard (Mona) Daigle, Reinelde (Rodney) Robinson and Rachel (Jean-Marie) Cyr.
She is also survived by step-children: Carol (Jeff) Hanson, David D. Ose, Sr. and Daniel D. Ose all of Minnesota; step-grandchildren: Chelsey, Logan and Luke Hansen, Kimberly, David, Jr. and Darren Ose and siblings-in-law: Diane (Gordon) Volkmann, Kari (Mark) Anderson and Susie Ose.
She is preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Adora Ose and brother-in-law Mike Ose.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2020