An outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church of rural Dawson. Rev. Bruce Bringle will officiate at the service.
Music will be provided by Brian Bush, guitarist.
The urn bearers will be Kyle Kuechenmeister, Dominic Fernholz, Preston Schwagel, Reid Lundy and Brian Hoffman.
Honorary urn bearers are nieces and nephews: Justin Seivert, Caleb Bedner, Kristina Schewe, Katie Bedner, Destiny Taberski, Anna Wichmann, Alex Schewe, Carter Wichmann, William "Gauge" Davidson, Grace Haas, Keaton Haas, Olivia Haas, Flynn Brown and Leo Brown.
The concluding service and burial will be in the Lac qui Parle Lutheran Cemetery.
Rhoda Viola (Schewe) Kleven was born to Lenus and Kathy Schewe June 3, 1975 in Redwood Falls. She graduated from Red Rock Central High School in Lamberton in 1994. She then graduated from Willmar Vo-Tech in 1995 and pursued her career in Cosmetology until 2005, when she chose a new career path and started working at US Bank Equipment Finance in Marshall.
In 1997, the Lord blessed Rhoda with a son, Cody – whom was her pride and joy.
Rhoda met her husband, Jeff in April 2015 and they were united in marriage July 21, 2018.
Rhoda has always remained strong in her faith. She was a member of the Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church, as well as the church secretary. She enjoyed cooking, baking, scrapbooking, walking and helping Jeff out in the field, especially during the fall tillage work. Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family and friends.
Rhoda was kind, caring, compassionate and dedicated to everyone. She always had a smile on her face, no matter how she was feeling. She was brave and courageous, fighting a tough battle with a rare form of pancreatic cancer which she was diagnosed with in October 2011.
She was a fighter and never gave up! She fought her hardest and always kept her faith until the Lord called her home April 16, 2020.
We have been so blessed to have such a strong woman be part of our lives – with her beautiful smile and kind words. Her memory will remain in our hearts always and forever.
Rhoda is survived by: her husband – Jeff, son – Cody (Kayla) Mathews of Walnut Grove, step-daughter – Macy Kleven, her mother – Kathy and step-dad Ken Przybys of Marshall, sisters – Peggy Seivert of Tampa, Fla., Karen (Steve) Schewe of Sleepy Eye, Londa (Mark) Schewe of Marshall, brother – Charles Schewe of Seattle, Wash., father- and mother-in-law – Jon and Robin Kleven of Appleton, brother-in-law – Jay (Carrie) Kleven of Dawson, and sister-in-law – Crystal (Dustin) Brown of Lakeville. Along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rhoda was preceded in death by: her father – Lenus Schewe and her grandparents – Elmer and Fern Larson and Charles and Viola Schewe, aunts – Margaret Larson and Linda Foster, cousin – Shawn Harris and brother-in-law David Seivert.
Arrangements by the Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison, zahrbockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.