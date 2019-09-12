Home

Richard A. Schablin


1950 - 2019
Richard A. Schablin Obituary
Richard A. Schablin was born April 14, 1950. Richard joined the United States Marine Corps serving his country honorably during the Vietnam War. When he came back from the service, he would own and operate Rick's Pool and Spa in the metro area.
Richard lost his battle with cancer September 3, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
He is survived by his wife, Kimula Schablin; two sons, Richard Krammer and his daughter, Kaitlyn Kamish and Derick Jenniges; sisters, Bonnie (Scott) Gilbertson and Sandy Garrett, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by both parents, Leland and Luella Schablin, and siblings, Sharon and Ted.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
