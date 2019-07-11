Home

Richard C. Young Obituary
Richard C. Young, 63, of Burnsville passed away July 5, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at White Funeral Home in Burnsville. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at White Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Friday. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Burnsville.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; children: Jon Young and Jackie Young; siblings: Jim (Mary), Brian, Sherri (Steve) Booth, Bob (JoAnn), Greg (Lori) and Tim (Michelle); also by other loving relatives and friends including his nieces and nephews.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 11 to July 15, 2019
