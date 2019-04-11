|
Richard Gene Rolland, 76, of Lindstrom died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, and 9-11 a.m. at the church Saturday. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Center City.
Richard was born January 6, 1943, in Marshall to Manley and Vivian (Johnson) Rolland. He was a graduate of Milroy High School and attended masonry trade school in St. Cloud. Richard served in the U.S. Army National Guard for many years.
He was united in marriage to Ardace Hansen April 1, 1967, in Lucan. Richard was a union brick layer and had his own company, Rolland Construction for 23 years.
He served on the board of directors for the Madelia Nursing Home for 11 years, was a deacon at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in New Ulm and was a member of the Milroy American Legion.
Richard was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom, where he was active with the Spit & Shine Group. He enjoyed golfing, played basketball in his younger years and played softball in New Ulm for 20 years. Richard was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ardace; daughters, Shelly Rolland and Cindy Rolland; grandson, Tyree Gene Rolland; daughter, Sheila; brothers, Doug (Gail) and Dale (Bette) Rolland; also many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Manley and Vivian; brothers, David, Robert (Rich's twin), Terry, and Larry.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019