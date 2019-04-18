|
Richard Homer Haskell, 86, of Plymouth passed away April 11, 2019 in St. Louis Park.
He was born January 26, 1933, to Homer F. and Margaret A. Haskell, in Pittsfield, Mass. He was a 1950 Pittsfield High School graduate and went on to Purdue University for two years where he studied engineering.
In 1958, he married Sharon Anderson and they made their home in Anaheim, Calif. The family relocated to Minnesota and lived in Morton and later Winona.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, their two sons, Kevin and Keith and two daughters Kelly (Jeffrey) Lindemann and Karyl Haskell as well as seven grandchildren, Laura, Kyle, Tyler, Alexys, Amanda, Michaela and Noah and three great-grandchildren, Hayley, Hayden and Sophia.
Richard worked in several companies including 18 years at Hughes Aircraft in California where he worked on the Surveyor Spacecraft and the Apollo Project.
In Minnesota he worked at Control Data and Watlow Winona. He spent several years self-employed at Haskell's Hardware in Morton.
His favorite memories were camping with family and friends, boating on the Mississippi River, gardening, hobby farming and traveling for several years with Sharon across the country in their RV. We will miss his sense of humor and cherish our memories.
Memorial will be held at a later date-time and place to be determined. For memorial info, please email: [email protected] .
