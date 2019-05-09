|
|
Richard James Holmes, 68, of Redwood Falls, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Richard James Holmes was born November 1, 1950 to Robert and June (Gill) Holmes. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith. Rich attended Belview elementary and high school. He proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Marines for seven years during the Vietnam War from December 30, 1969 - April 28, 1977. After life in the Marines, Rich moved to Phoenix where he worked at PCS, Inc. and PPG.
On August 23, 1971 he married Sharon Kodet in Charleston, S.C.
Later in life, Rich married Diana Alvidrez August 10, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nev. In 1993, he moved back to Delhi and worked at Jackpot Junction Casino and Schult Mobile Homes. Rich also served as the town mayor of Delhi from 1996-2000. He enjoyed warm weather, driving slowly with the windows open and driving slowly along the river bottom. Rich loved nature, all animals and wildlife in general, especially eagles. He liked watching the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN and Judge Judy. Rich enjoyed boating, shooting pool and playing softball and basketball. He loved being outside working on his lawn and house and riding his Kawasaki 900 motorcycle. Rich also loved the U.S. Marines (Semper fidelis!) and socializing with his friends and family.
Richard is survived by his children: Karen Bushaw, Roxanne (Neil) Niederkorn, Bobby Holmes and Andrea Holmes; grandchildren: Jessi Bushaw, Zoey Alvidrez and Kat Niederkorn; ex-spouses Sharon Holmes and Diana Holmes; sisters Deb (Steve Hammerschmidt) Holmes and Susie (Bob) Spiczka; aunt Nancy Gill; uncle Lloyd Holmes and many other friends and relatives near and far, here and gone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and his beloved and faithful pets Scout, Walt, Ace and Nikko.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 9 to May 16, 2019