|
|
|
Richard L. Aarons, 84, of Eden Valley died Friday, February 8, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.
His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville.
Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Novella and their children: Richard (Kathy) of Plymouth, Clifford of Marshall, Peggy (Kerry) of Koller of Duluth and Patricia (Chris McGrill) Aarons of Brooklyn Center; grandchildren: Merissa (Owen), Andrew (Emily), Harry (Willow), Erica, Cameron, Emily and Jenna; great-grandson, Bering and his Icelandic exchange student, Saeja Kristmannsdottir. Richard is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Anne) and sister, Mary Ellen Dunn who reside in the Sacramento, Cal. area.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 16 to May 20, 2019
Read More