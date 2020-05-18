|
|
Richard LeRoy Scheuerman, 89, of Morgan, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Redwood Falls due to natural causes.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be held at a later date in Frazee. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Richard LeRoy Scheuerman was born March 11, 1931 in Friend, Kansas to Earnest and Hazel (Botts) Scheuerman. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He grew up in Garden City, Kansas and attended country school before graduating from high school. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force as an aviation mechanic during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he went prospecting for uranium in Colorado. He then returned to Kansas where he attended community college. Richard worked for Northwest Airlines, Activeaid and later Control Data/Zytec/Artesyn as an engineer and inventor. He was a machinist and tool designer who had many inventions and patents in his name. As described by his good friend and former co-worker, Bob Sander, "Richard was a mentor to all other engineers who sought advice or assistance and expressly taught them to truly think outside of the box." In Bob's heartfelt words, Richard was truly a creative genius and master of all. Richard was involved with the Minnesota Inventor's Congress as a judge, and he enjoyed woodworking and playing cards with his friends and fishing.
Richard is survived by his loving daughters: Katherine Pennetta of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Karen (Gonzalo) Garcia-Zurita of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Matthew Scheuerman of Avon-by-the-Sea, N.J., Nathan Scheuerman of Cresco, Pa., Heather (Søren) Pedersen of Rødovre, Denmark, Chase (Samantha) Proctor of Marion, Iowa, Cameron Proctor of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cassandra Kranz and Sydney Kranz of Los Angeles, Calif., Caleb Kranz and Gracie Kranz of Redwood Falls; two great-grandchildren: Landon Proctor and Lilah Proctor and his very special friend Evelyn Zick of Morgan.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Hazel Scheuerman, sister Lena Owen and beloved son, Steven Scheuerman.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 18 to May 25, 2020