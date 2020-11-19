1/1
Richard R. "Dick" Hansen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard 'Dick' R. Hansen, 78, of Morton, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in Redwood Falls Cemetery in Redwood Falls.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Richard was born October 6, 1942 to Ralph and Mary (Bailey) Hansen in Springfield. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School.
Richard joined the Navy after high school and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1960-63. Richard was a self-employed carpenter all of his adult life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing card games, watching western movies and pranking his family.
Richard is survived by his children: Pam (Glenn) Stoufer of Belview, Shane (Michelle) Hansen of Cibolo, Texas, Stacey (Corey) Reding of Morgan, Shannon Hansen of Elk River, Kari (Derrick) Hacker of Plymouth, and Rachelle (Joel) Hansen of Farmington; ex-wife, Cheryl Hansen of Redwood Falls; 13 grandchildren: Nichole, Tony, Shane, Madison, Taylor, Alix, Riley, Caleb, Shawn, Brandi, Isaac, Samuel and Jace; five great-grandchildren: James, Jack, Brennen, Tate and Hunter; sisters, Loretta (Lloyd) Panitzke of Redwood Falls and Joan Hansen of Belview.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Hansen; daughter, Jamie Hansen.
Blessed be his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved