Richard 'Dick' R. Hansen, 78, of Morton, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in Redwood Falls Cemetery in Redwood Falls.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Richard was born October 6, 1942 to Ralph and Mary (Bailey) Hansen in Springfield. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School.
Richard joined the Navy after high school and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1960-63. Richard was a self-employed carpenter all of his adult life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing card games, watching western movies and pranking his family.
Richard is survived by his children: Pam (Glenn) Stoufer of Belview, Shane (Michelle) Hansen of Cibolo, Texas, Stacey (Corey) Reding of Morgan, Shannon Hansen of Elk River, Kari (Derrick) Hacker of Plymouth, and Rachelle (Joel) Hansen of Farmington; ex-wife, Cheryl Hansen of Redwood Falls; 13 grandchildren: Nichole, Tony, Shane, Madison, Taylor, Alix, Riley, Caleb, Shawn, Brandi, Isaac, Samuel and Jace; five great-grandchildren: James, Jack, Brennen, Tate and Hunter; sisters, Loretta (Lloyd) Panitzke of Redwood Falls and Joan Hansen of Belview.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Hansen; daughter, Jamie Hansen.
Blessed be his memory.