|
|
Rita JoAnne Fasching, 56, of Redwood Falls and formerly of Winsted passed away July 4, 2019 after a very courageous four-month battle with cancer.
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Fasching will be held tThursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted.
Father Tony Stubeda and Father Tony Hesse will be the Concelebrants. Lavon Kielkucki will be the organist for the Mass, and Sandy Otto will be the vocalist.
Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Further visitation will be held Thursday morning one hour prior to Mass.
Honorary urn bearers will be Joseph Kubesh and Luke Jagodzinski.
Urn bearer will be LuAnn Blanchette.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the Special Olympics or the Redwood Area Animal Shelter.
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.chilsonfuneralhome.com.
Rita was born February 13, 1963, the seventh of 15 children to Joseph and Anne Fasching. Rita graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Winsted. She attended St. Cloud State University and graduated with a degree in special education.
Rita had a love for teaching and helping others, especially those who were less fortunate. She started her teaching career in Buffalo.
In 1990 Rita moved to Redwood Falls and became a special education teacher in the Redwood Falls School District. She would spend the next 30 years of her life making a tremendous impact on the lives of the students she taught, the teachers she worked with and the entire Redwood Falls community.
Rita immersed herself into the school and the Redwood Falls community.
She helped to coordinate the Special Olympics program. She coached seventh-grade volleyball for seven years. She was active in her church.
Rita, having grown up on the family farm, had an incredible love for animals. Besides taking in stray animals, she volunteered at the Redwood Area Animal Shelter. Rita also worked at REM – South Central Services, helping those with disabilities. She helped out with the Big Buddies program, always willing to lend a hand and offering a kind smile.
Rita's passions were her family, her students and her pets. She always thought of others before she thought of herself. She made sure that if people needed something, she was there to provide it.
Rita was a very thoughtful and giving person. Her parents who she loved dearly, and her many brothers and sisters were so important to her.
Rita made a point to organize family gatherings to bring our big family together. She was a big supporter of St. John's football and drove her dad and mom to all of the home games.
Rita adored her students and cared for them like they were her own. She was known to give gifts and buy treats for her students. If you had four legs and were furry, you always found a friend in Rita. She loved her pets and encouraged her family to love them too.
Rita is survived by her mother Anne Fasching and her 14 brothers and sisters: Jim Fasching, Douglas (Vicki) Fasching, Karen (Charlie) Kubesh, Gary (Cindy) Fasching, Sharon (Tony) Vanderlinde, Mary (Brad) Schmidt, Joel (JoEllen) Fasching, Dean (Kate) Fasching, Laura (Paul) Volness, Teresa (Wade) Jagodzinski, Barb Fasching, Gerald (Sara) Fasching, Joleen Fasching, LuAnn (Harold) Blanchette. She is also survived by 32 nieces and nephews. Rita is a great-aunt to nine great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by numerous students, co-workers and friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Fasching, sister-in-law Karen Fasching, her Very Special Companion Jerry Domek and her pets, her dog Howie, and her special cat "The Gray Beast."
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 11 to July 18, 2019