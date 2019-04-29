|
|
Robert "Bob" Leland Buckley, 92, was born August 20, 1926, at Union Hospital in New Ulm to Donald and Myrtle (Hoyme) Buckley who resided in Fairfax. He passed away April 24, 2019 in Park Rapids.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the St. John's Lutheran Church of Park Rapids, with visitation one hour prior. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post of Park Rapids. Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids is assisting the family. www.ceasefuneralhome.com
At the age of three, Bob's family moved to Olivia and eventually moved to Redwood Falls where his father owned and operated three movie theatres. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He was a member of DeMolay and graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1944. Bob enlisted in the Army Air Force and was discharged at the end of the war. He attended the University of Minnesota from 1945-48 and was active with the Theta Chi Fraternity, something that he was very proud of and often referred to his fraternity brothers. After college, he worked at the movie theatre in Virginia, Minn. and returned to Redwood Falls in 1949.
Bob married Mary Hoffman May 2, 1949, and they had three children – Donald, Susan and Patrick. He managed the theatres in Redwood Falls for his father until 1966, when he began to do sales for the Browning Arms Co. until 1968, when Mary passed away, and he returned to the movie theatres until he retired in 1985.
On April 25, 1970 he married Gertrude Thiel. During his years in Redwood Falls he served as president of the JCs, the Rotary Club and Redwood Falls Industries. He was a board member for the Redwood Falls centennial, treasurer for the Redwood Falls Golf Club and a proud Boy Scout leader. Robert was on the board of directors for the National Association of Theatre Owners, North Central Division of Theatres for six years. In 1985, they moved to their home on Long Lake in Park Rapids where Bob and Gertrude were members of St. John's Lutheran Church, American Legion, Eagles Club and Headwaters Country Club. In 2009, they moved into Park Rapids where he remained until his death.
During his lifetime Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, reading and flying his own airplane.
Bob is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Gert; children, Donald of Park Rapids, Susan Ann of White River Junction, Vt. and Patrick (Lisa) of Nisswa; granddaughter, Mary (Mark) of Round Rock, Texas; great-grandsons, Colin and Gavin; stepdaughter, Susan Kay (Tony) Dolezal of Redwood Falls; step-granddaughters, Caitlin of Fargo, N.D. and Haley Sue of Redwood Falls.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife.
A special thank you from the family to CHI St. Josephs Hospice and Knute Nelson's Crystal Brook staff for the gracious care they gave to Bob in his last few months. Please direct donations to these groups or the local American Legion in lieu of flowers.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019