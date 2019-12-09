|
|
Robert "Bob" Manning, 86, entered into rest Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Duluth.
A private service will be held.
He was born February 8, 1933 to Dennis and Catherine (Cody) Manning in the South End of Boston, Mass.
Bob served honorably for 21 years in the United States Marine Corps.
While Bob was a drill instructor in California he met Janice Anderson. They married, had two children and moved 14 times, until he "retired" to Redwood Falls.
Bob volunteered his time with Boy Scouts of America, , as Santa Claus and as financial secretary for Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Bob is survived by his daughter Lynn (Dale Smith) Manning and son Paul (Cathy) Manning; three grandchildren, Stuart (Emma) Smith, Sara Smith and Michael Manning; beloved nieces and nephews and scores of kids who "knew" he was Santa.
He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his nine siblings.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019