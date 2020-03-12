|
Robert "Bob" Biastock, 80, of Apple Valley and formerly of Belview, passed away with family by his side March 7, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley, MN 55124, Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Robert Michael Biastock was born December 30, 1939, to Charles and Thelma (Omtvedt) Biastock in Leavenworth, Kansas and later adopted by "dad", Loren Engel. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Belview.
Bob graduated in 1957 from Echo High School. Bob attended business school prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1959 where he spent 27 months in Germany during the time period in which the Berlin Wall was built. He was honorably discharged in 1965. In 1963, Bob married Sharon Blomeke. The couple adopted two children, David and Mary. The couple divorced in 1977.
In 1980, Bob was married to Susie Wick and gained two step-daughters, Lori and Chris. Bob worked many years in the banking industry along with temp employment services and was proud owner of his own business, AllTemp Employment.
He is survived by his children David (Lori) Biastock of Marshall, Lori Thorpe of Richfield, Chris Wick (Jon Hanke) of Eden Prairie, Mary (Josh) Haun of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife Susie; parents, Loren and Thelma Engel and infant twin daughters.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 30, 2020