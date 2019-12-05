|
|
Robert O. Brand, 87, of Springfield died November 30, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Service was held at the United Methodist Church in Springfield Wednesday, December 4,2019. The clergy was Pastor Rick Frederickson. Interment was at the Springfield City Cemetery. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Robert Oren Brand was born November 29, 1932 to Conrad and Ida (Jurgens) Brand along with his twin brother Ronald in St. James. He attended country school near Darfur and high school in Comfrey, graduating in 1950. He married Shirley Timm June 5, 1952 in Springfield. Bob worked the family farm until 1959 when he moved to Springfield, then to Wood Lake, Ellendale, Wabasso, Sanborn Corners and back to Springfield in 1968. He worked various jobs, including owning the Home Cafe, Standard Station and lastly working at Sanborn Manufacturing until retiring in 1991 for health reasons. After retiring he kept busy delivering Meals on Wheels, being a courier for the hospital and State Bank and driving people to the airport and doctor's appointments. Bob was a member of the Jaycees, the Springfield Fire Department, the Masonic Lodge Eastern Star and the United Methodist Church. He was known by many as the "sucker man" because he always carried Tootsie Roll Pops in his pocket for children young and old. Bob was affectionately known for being "playful, mischievous, and an instigator of fun."
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley of Springfield; children – Arden (Bonnie) Brand of Springfield, Arlis (Al) Feser of Hutchinson, Deanna (Greg) Ryan of Springfield, Lonnie (Judy) Brand of Hutchinson and Cory (Kari) Brand of Springfield; 15 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Ronald; sisters – Vivian, Winnifred and Erma; niece Charlene; brothers-in-law – Glen Johnson and Kenneth and Lowell Timm and father-in-law and mother-in-law Harry and Helen Timm.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019