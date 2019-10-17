|
Robert V. Miller – "Bob", 75, of rural Renville, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Robert was born December 22, 1943 to Victor and Armella (Erhard) Miller in Flora Township, Renville County. Bob grew up by Renville and attended the Renville school and graduated from Central High School in Norwood. Bob worked on the family farm and also seasonal work for Green Giant Cannery and in the winter for Sears in Minneapolis.
Bob married Mary Dennistoun August 14, 1965 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Renville. After they were married, they lived in Paxton Township, Redwood County to farm from 1965-70. In 1970 together they moved to his home place in Flora Township to farm. In addition to farming, Bob raised livestock and drove semi for various farmers and owner operators. Bob and Mary were foster parents from 1979-89 for Renville County. Following a kidney transplant in 1991, Bob retired from farming. Bob temporarily volunteered as a driver for Heartland Express in Renville County.
Bob was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of Renville. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Bob loved his farm, farming and watching wildlife on his trail camera. He was most at home with his family and deeply enjoyed playful time with his grandchildren and the fellowship of friends either at dinner or a good deer camp.
He loved travel, RV camping, fishing and music – often expressed in dance, song and plinking on piano, guitar and fiddle.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary of 54 years, daughter, Janine Miller (Clayton Emilienburg) of Redwood Falls, son-in-law Jeremy Wertish of Renville and granddaughters Samantha Wertish and Ruby Emilienburg; foster children, Anna Clark (Sean) McKim of St. Louis Park, Faith Harris Ryan of Springfield, James Harris of Cheyenne, Mont.; siblings, Darlene Hayek of rural Danube, Marie Pulkrabek of Fargo, N.D., brothers-in-law, John Lewandowski of Norwood-Young America, Henry "Hank" Vorlicek of Silver Lake and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Armella Miller, an infant daughter and a daughter, Janelle Marie (Miller) Wertish; foster child, Todd Pfluger; sisters, Dorothy (Miller) Lewandowski and Shirley (Miller) Vorlicek and a nephew, Mark Hayek.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019