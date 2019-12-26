|
The funeral service for Roger Kremin, 70, of Redwood Falls, will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue Friday from 12 – 1 p.m. at the church in Redwood Falls. Interment will take place at the Vesta Community Cemetery.
Roger Dean Kremin was born May 2, 1949, in Underwood Township, Redwood County, to Orville and Deloris (Meier) Kremin. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Milroy High School. Roger served in the U.S. National Guard. He was united in marriage to Betty Jane Kremin. In 1980 he was united in marriage to Josephine Bellig. This marriage was blessed with two children. Roger lived and worked in Redwood Falls. He worked for Specialty Engineering and, later, Warrior Manufacturing. His true passion was the outdoors. Roger grew up on the family farm and was always close to the land. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising Springer Spaniels. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, especially interstate trips with his friends. He was an avid Bingo player, especially at Jackpot Junction. He also enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren. After an 18-month battle with lung cancer, Roger died Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by family at the Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls.
He is survived by his adopted daughter Briana Bellig (and Matt Pearson) of Hopkins, daughter Megan (and Sam) Esser of Detroit Lakes, son Jared (and Maggie) Kremin of Redwood Falls, grandchildren Dallas and Onyx, siblings Brenda (and Mark) Tjosaas of Fairfax and Randy (and Lori) Kremin of Villard, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Deloris, wife Jane, son Brent and brother Gary.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo, www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020