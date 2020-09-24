Roland H. Froehlich, 94, of Murdock, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville.
His funeral will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 25 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, rural Murdock with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Please bring a lawn chair and social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #223 of Kerkhoven and American Legion Post #167 of Willmar. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Roland was born November 23, 1925, at Loretta Hospital in New Ulm, the son of Herman and Edna (Kreft) Froehlich. He grew up on the farm near Seaforth, attending District #111 Country School through the eighth grade. Following his schooling, Roland stayed home and helped on the family farm before being drafted during WW II. He served in the U.S. Army in Italy.
He was honorably discharged October 31, 1946 and returned to the farm.
On June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage to Shirley Rudenick at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Seaforth.
They farmed near Seaforth for three years before moving to Redwood Falls where they farmed for nine years, and they spent another nine years farming near Clements. In 1974 they moved to their farm north of Murdock. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and has been a member of Bethesda Lutheran since moving to Murdock.
His family recalls his love of playing cards with the grandsons and others and also gardening, but his greatest love was being on the farm farming and milking.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Shirley; children: LeRoy (Cheryl) Froehlich of Murdock, Cindy (Robert) Olson of Murdock, Ann (Rick) Black of Sunburg, Sandy Jensen of Kerkhoven, Dave (Carmen) Froehlich of Murdock, and Cari (Jeff) Stager of Clara City; 13 grandchildren: Mike (Candice) Olson, Steve Olson, Wayne Olson, Tom (Darcy) Froehlich, Kris (Josh) Wagner, Jon (Karen) Froehlich, Becky (Jeremy) Schafer, Isaac Froehlich, Onna (Mark Overlie) Froehlich, Adam Froehlich, Brittney Stager, Austin Stager and Sam Stager and 15 great-grandchildren: Luke, Teagan, Cole, Shane, Maddie, Abby and Allie Froehlich, Carter Novak, Emmy and Leah Wagner, Kinsley and Kasen Schafer, Kassie Olson, Gabriel and Emma Overlie. Also surviving are his sister, Gertrude Buckley of Redwood Falls and sister-in-law, Lorraine Froehlich of Eagle Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herb and Reuben; son-in-law, Garth Jensen and great-granddaughter, Lauren Olson.