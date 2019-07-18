Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
(507) 723-4298
Roman George Roiger


1922 - 2019
Roman George Roiger Obituary
Roman G. Roiger, 97, of Springfield died June 29, 2019, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Services were held at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield Friday, July 5, 2019. Interment was at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Roman George Roiger was born May 17, 1922, in Bashaw Township on the Roiger homestead, son of John and Anna (Saffert) Roiger. He attended school at District 59 in Bashaw Township and two years at St. Raphael's in Springfield. He helped his father with the family farm.
On May 17, 1943, he married Marjorie Fiedler at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. They farmed the home farm until they moved to Springfield in 1983. He worked at Sanborn Manufacturing for six years until retiring. He was treasurer of the school board for District 59 for 20 years. He loved his family, farming and taking care of his animals. He also loved old-time music and had his own band for more than 35 years. He was a member of St. Raphael's Church and belonged to the Catholic Order of Foresters and Catholic Aid Association. He also served as an usher for funerals at St. Raphael's for many years. He kept track of each one, all 241 of them.
Roman is survived by daughters Ramona Reinhart and Carol Kerkhoff, daughter-in-law Norma Roiger and grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and friend Helen Schneider.
Roman was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, daughter Rita Jensen, sons Steven and Michael and sons-in-law Garth Jensen and Dave (Hank) Reinhart.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 18 to July 25, 2019
