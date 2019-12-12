|
Ronald E. Clausen, 80, of Belview, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Laurels Peak Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Belview. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 13 at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church Saturday.
Interment will be in the Belview City Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ronald "Ron" Ellsworth Clausen was born December 20, 1938 to Andrew and Mabel (Jensen) Clausen in Brooten. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Brooten and graduated from Brooten High School in 1956. After graduation, Ron worked in the Twin Cities for several years.
On October 11, 1961, Ron was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent most of his service in Germany. He then moved back to Minneapolis where he met the love of his life, Marjorie.
Ron and Marjorie were united in marriage August 2, 1964 at Rock Dell. In 1967, the couple moved to Redwood Falls, where they operated a convenience store. Ron and Marjorie then moved to Belview in 1970. Ron worked for Schult Homes in Redwood Falls from 1974 until his retirement in 2006. He also delivered Sunday newspapers for more than 20 years. Ron belonged to the Belview Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years and the Belview American Legion. He was very active in 4-H and served in numerous positions at church. You could always find Ron mowing his lawn, helping on the farm or in the garden, especially in his younger years. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, fishing and pheasant hunting.
Ronald is survived by his children: Randy Clausen of Redwood Falls, Shelly Clausen of North Mankato, Kimberly (Jason) Knacke of Darwin and Amy (Josh) McCabe of North Mankato; grandchildren: Brandon (fiancée Matty) Knacke of St. Cloud, Allison (special friend Dakota Birch) Knacke of Duluth and Trent and Carter McCabe both of North Mankato; siblings: Donna Martin of Brooklyn Center, Allan (Janice) Clausen of Plymouth and Elmo (Florencia) Clausen of Golden Valley and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marjorie, son Barry, daughter-in-law Kathy Clausen, siblings: James Franklin Clausen in infancy, Kenny Clausen, Jane McDonough and Marlys McDonough.
