Ronald Hoffman
Ronald Hoffman, 90, of Walnut Grove, passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020 at Westbrook Good Samaritan.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, September 12 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tracy. Interment was in the Sanborn City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Walnut Grove Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Ronald is survived by his sons: Scott (June) of Walnut Grove, David (Lisa) of Walnut Grove and Gregg of Windom; daughter-in-law Kelly Hoffman of Walnut Grove; grandchildren: Ryan Hoffman, Lacey (Cody) Groebner, Jennifer (Mike) Van Overbeke, Kristie (Garett) Amundson, Abby (Clay) Churchill and Joshua Hoffman; great-grandchildren: Lily, Paisley, Ella, Ava, Carson and Kaiya and sisters Lois Emery and Ardella (Roger) Ankrum.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Colleen, son Jeff, four sisters and two brothers.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
