Rose M. Fromm, 76, of rural Sleepy Eye died June 10, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 17, 2019 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye.
There will be a Rosary at 3 p.m. followed by a Parish Prayer Service Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski and Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
A reception will follow in the church social room.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 13 to June 17, 2019
