Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Sleepy Eye, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Fromm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Fromm

Obituary Flowers

Rose M. Fromm Obituary
Rose M. Fromm, 76, of rural Sleepy Eye died June 10, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 17, 2019 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye.
There will be a Rosary at 3 p.m. followed by a Parish Prayer Service Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski and Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
A reception will follow in the church social room.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 13 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.