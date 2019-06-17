|
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Rose M. Fromm, 76, of rural Sleepy Eye died June 10, 2019, at her home.
Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski and Msgr. John Richter.
Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
Reception will follow in the church social room. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Rose M. Fromm, 76, of rural Sleepy Eye passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Monday, June 10, 2019 after a courageous five month battle with cancer.
She was born Rose Mary Gall November 17, 1942 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, to Francis "Frank" and Isabelle (Petersen) Gall of rural Wanda. Rose shared her birthday with her twin sister, Mary Rose.
They were named after their grandmothers, Rose (Rekow) Petersen and Mary (Haala) Gall.
Rose attended Wanda Public School grades 1-4, St. Mathias Catholic School in Wanda grades 5-8 and St. Anne's Catholic High School in Wabasso grades 9-12, where she graduated in 1960.
In August 1960, she moved to Sleepy Eye to work at A.J. Pietrus egg drying plant, staying by Mrs. Theresa Schroepfer.
On May 11, 1963, Rose was united in marriage to Jerome Kenneth Fromm, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda. After marriage they resided in rural Sleepy Eye, where Jerome was engaged in farming. Rose and Jerome were married for 27 years at the time of Jerome's death in April 1991.
Rose remained on the Fromm family farm until her own death.
Rose and Jerome were blessed with seven children, 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Rose was a loving, caring wife and mother. She was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and canning. She helped her husband and sons around the farm, bringing lunch to the fields, giving rides between fields and especially enjoyed riding in the combine for hours during fall harvest. "Grandma Rosie" enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially enjoyed her trips to see those who lived farther away in the Twin Cities, North Dakota and New Jersey. She also liked to research family history, put together puzzles, play scrabble and do crossword puzzles.
In July 1998, Rose began working as a dietary aide and supper cook at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. She loved working there throughout the last 20 years and especially enjoyed her time with the residents, the Sisters and her coworkers.
Rose was a faith-filled woman who had the motto "Let go and let God." She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Catholic Council of Women and Catholic Aid Association. Rose spent many hours at St. Mary's Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration chapel. She was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary and Saint Therese.
She is survived by children: Francis (Tracee) of Sleepy Eye, Kenneth (Brenda) of New Hope, Steven of Tinton Falls, N.J., Teresa (Kevin) Kastner of Sanborn, John of New Hope, Andy (Stephanie) of Sleepy Eye and Amanda (Jarod) Bender of South Heart, N.D.; grandchildren: Daniel (Jessica) and Zachary (Emily) Fromm, Tyler and Derek Fromm, Aaron Fromm, Emily (Kyle) Asleson, Shawn, Laura and Michael Kastner, Jackie and Riley Fromm, Anton, Eric, Brianna and James Fromm, Katelyn, Adam, Vanessa, Jacob, Ryan and Alex Bender; great-grandchildren: Jaida and Madelyn Fromm, Alassandra Keefe, Link and Midna Fromm, Daemon and Iris Fromm, Dominic and Jaxon Asleson. She is survived by twin sister Mary Hoffmann, sister Kathleen Fromm and brother Joseph (Linda) Gall. Also surviving are in-laws: Rose Mary Fromm, Doris (Leo) Csukker, Ervin (Dignora) Fromm, David (Janis) Fromm, Cletus (Dawn) Fromm, Michael (Gail) Fromm, Carol (Michael) Whitney, Mark (Rolene) Fromm, Joel (Lois) Fromm, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Isabelle (Petersen) Gall, husband Jerome Fromm, father- and mother-in-law John and Agnes (Neid) Fromm, one angel child in heaven, grandsons Alan Fromm and Joeseph Fromm, five angel grandchildren in heaven, half-brother William (Marsha) Petersen, brothers-in-law, Thomas Hoffmann, Eugene Fromm, Edwin Fromm, sisters-in-law Joanne Fromm and Judy Fromm, nephews Jay Petersen, Michael Gall and Ronald Csukker.
May she rest in peace.
