|
|
Rosemary (Rosie) Louise MacHolda, 88, of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Season's Hospice House in Redwood Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rosie MacHolda was born October 5, 1931 to William and Thelma (Goche) Atkins on their farm near Currie. She was baptized in October 1931 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tracy. Rosie attended country school in Seaforth and graduated from St. Anne's Catholic School in Wabasso.
She was united in marriage to Donald MacHolda January 19, 1953. Together they had six children Sandy, Donna, Bill, Steve, Tessie, and Ann. Rosie spent most of her time caring for others and had a very loving personality. She loved spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, baker, homemaker, she loved to garden and did a lot of canning. Rosie was a member of St. Mary's of Bechyn where she taught religion for many years and was a member of the Altar Society. Later, she became a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. She loved traveling, especially with her family. Rosie enjoyed being around people, being outdoors, tending to her garden, canning, fishing and playing games. She loved it when her home was full of family and friends. She was an Avon lady for 25 years and worked at Jackpot Junction in the customer service and entertainment departments for more than 15 years. Rosie deeply loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. She will be deeply missed.
Rosie is survived by her children: Sandra "Sandy" (John) Frank of Akeley, Donna (friend Tim Jones) MacHolda of Minneapolis, Bill (Sandy) MacHolda of Redwood Falls, Steve (friend Danelle Wersal) MacHolda of Redwood Falls, Teresa "Tessie" (Jeff) Wyffels of Madelia and Ann Schimmel of Mankato; grandchildren: Ben (Stacy) Frank, Paula (Nick) Phelps, Kari (Nick) Pinsonneault, Adam (fiancee Michelle Mertens) MacHolda, Abby (fiancee Dan Haubrich) MacHolda, Derek (Anna) MacHolda, Jenna (Jeff) Speicher, Josh Wyffels, Jeremy (fiancee Kayla Hagen) Wyffels, Nicholas Schimmel and Jackelyn Schimmel; great-grandchildren: William Phelps, Keelan and Ella Pinsonneault, Brayden and Declan Speicher and Jaiden and Karson Wyffels; brothers: Donald (Marilyn) Atkins and Clarence Atkins; sisters-in-law: Carol Atkins, Carolyn Atkins and Beverly MacHolda and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald, parents Bill and Thelma, brothers Ronald, Dick and Norm Atkins, brother-in-law Ralph MacHolda, sister-in-law Mary Ann Atkins and parents-in-law, John and Mary MacHolda.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020